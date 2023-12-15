2023 PEOPLE’S CHOICE WINNER ANNOUNCED

The People’s Choice Award winner is Huntington High School. The Christmas Cards to the Community entry garnered the most votes from visitors to Christmas in Roseland during the first three weekends of the festival. The winning school will receive a $100 prize and be recognized by signage in the gardens, on the Christmas In Roseland website as well as our social media outlets. The entry swept the prize category as it also won First Place in the High School level and was the judges choice for Best of Show.

The Christmas Cards to the Community program was established to create a unique opportunity to highlight the talents of local students. Prizes are awarded to the top three designs in elementary, middle and high school divisions and an overall Best of Show.

Winners in each division were:

Elementary First Place: Bossier Christian Academy

Elementary Second Place: Keithville Elementary School

Elementary Third Place: Summer Grove Elementary School

Middle School First Place: Caddo Middle Magnet

Middle School Second Place: Herndon Magnet School

Middle School Third Place: Greenacres Middle School

High School First Place: Huntington High School

High School Second Place: Parkway High School

High School Third Place: Southwood High School

Best in Show: Huntington High School

People’s Choice: Huntington High School