2023 SBC Zombie Walk: Zom•Beatz

This year’s SBC Zombie Walk will take place on Saturday, October 14th in the East Bank Plaza from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with an energy that’ll Liven Up the Dead!

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will be joining us once again to collect canned food donations in their mission to fight hunger in Northwest Louisiana and LifeShare Blood Center will be onsite collecting blood donations from the freshest zombie donors!

This year we will also be supporting the Yazzy Kids of the Theatre of the Performing Arts of Shreveport by raffling off two tickets to “Haunted Illusions starring David Caserta” donated by the Strand Theatre of Shreveport, all proceeds raised this way going towards the Yazzy Kids and their organization.

This year’s Zombie Walk will be bringing back all of the freaky favorites that are expected at this annual event, including a macabre vendor market, delicious food trucks, electrified beats, awesome door prizes, talented costume contests, and, of course, the titular Zombie WALK! Where all of our costumed attendees shamble their way down the East Bank District and back through Hurricane Alley to the delight and surprise of the patrons there.

Notable vendors and guests this year will include NecroManor Haunted House, who will be judging the Zombie Costume Contest once again, Caleb Lemon, a 2023 Louisiana Film Prize Top 20 Finalist, promoting his post-apocalyptic short film “BUG”, the Vampire Court of Shreveport, and local DJ JJ Marshall who will be providing electrified beats that could wake the dead!