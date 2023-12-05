As part of SporTran and Healthy Blue Louisiana’s 2023

“Stuff the Bus” Toy & Gift Drive, the SporTran Holiday Bus will be parked at

Sam’s Town Casino Friday, December 8, 2023 in anticipation of the Party

with a Purpose donation and fundraising event held in the Sam’s Town

Ballroom Friday evening.

Sponsored by Sam’s Town Casino and presented by Caddo Parish School

Board Member Dottie Bell, Levada Palms, & the National Panhellenic Council

– Shreveport Council, Party with a Purpose is an annual fundraising event

and party open to the public.

SporTran Holiday Bus at Sam’s Town Casino:

Friday, December 8, 2023

8:00 AM until Midnight

The public is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift, as well as

monetary donations, to the Holiday Bus parked in front of Sam’s Town

throughout the day and evening. Checks should be made payable to the

CPSB Homeless Department.