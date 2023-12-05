As part of SporTran and Healthy Blue Louisiana’s 2023
“Stuff the Bus” Toy & Gift Drive, the SporTran Holiday Bus will be parked at
Sam’s Town Casino Friday, December 8, 2023 in anticipation of the Party
with a Purpose donation and fundraising event held in the Sam’s Town
Ballroom Friday evening.
Sponsored by Sam’s Town Casino and presented by Caddo Parish School
Board Member Dottie Bell, Levada Palms, & the National Panhellenic Council
– Shreveport Council, Party with a Purpose is an annual fundraising event
and party open to the public.
SporTran Holiday Bus at Sam’s Town Casino:
Friday, December 8, 2023
8:00 AM until Midnight
The public is invited to bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift, as well as
monetary donations, to the Holiday Bus parked in front of Sam’s Town
throughout the day and evening. Checks should be made payable to the
CPSB Homeless Department.