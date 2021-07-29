21 Recruits Begin Training Friday at Bossier Academy

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington welcomes 21 recruits from 11 different law enforcement agencies to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy as Class 025 begins training early Friday morning.

Recruits will hit the ground running at 7 a.m. Friday at the academy, located on Old Plain Dealing Road near the Bossier Corrections Facilities; they include:

Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office

Bossier City Police Department

Bossier Sheriff’s Office

Haynesville Police Department (*refresher)

Homer Police Department

LSU-HC

Minden Police Department

Northwestern State University Police Department

Oil City Police Department

Shreveport Probation and Parole

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

Recruits will undergo 16 weeks of intense training to become Louisiana P.O.S.T. (Peace Officers Standards and Training) certified law enforcement officers. They will learn officer survival skills, legal issues, weapons qualifications, physical fitness, non-lethal force, Standard Field Sobriety Testing, and much more.

Anticipated graduation for BPSTA Class 025 is Nov. 19.

The academy, formerly called the Northwest Louisiana Criminal Justice Academy, held its first graduation in 2008. Since then, more than 500 men and women have graduated to become P.O.S.T.-certified law enforcement officers, and thousands of others have been trained in various classes throughout the year.

If you are interested in serving your community and becoming a deputy with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, please contact Human Resources at (318) 965-3496.