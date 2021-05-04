22nd ANNUAL LSU SHREVEPORT ALUMNI ASSOCIATION CAPITAL ONE PILOTS GOLF CLASSIC SLATED FOR JUNE 4TH

Shreveport, LA – Louisiana State University Shreveport’s Alumni Association will host its 22nd Annual Capital One Golf Classic on Friday, June 4th. The event will be held at Stonebridge and will begin with a shotgun start at 1:00 pm.

Team sponsorship levels range from $1,000 to $2,500. Team entry costs cover greens fees, electric cart, practice range, team photos, tournament gifts, mulligans, putting contest and door prize tickets, box lunch, beverages, supper, and the chance to win great prizes. Fairway sponsorships with course signage are available for $500.

To date, the tournament has raised nearly $315,000. Proceeds benefit LSUS scholarships, programs, projects, and services. Tournament highlights include the Campus Federal Credit Union Putting Contest and the closing awards ceremony. Team prizes for both flights will be awarded. The First Flight, First Place Team Prize, donated by Cypress Bend Resort, includes two-night stays for two people in a deluxe hotel room, plus two rounds of golf with carts for each team member. Cypress Bend, a member of the Audubon Golf Trail, sits on the shores of Toledo Bend Lake near Many, LA.

Tournament lunch will be provided by Dilla’s Quesadillas and dinner by Bistro to Go. Beverage sponsors are Eagle Distributing of Shreveport, Inc. and Music Mountain Water.

Visit www.lsus.edu/golf for secure online registration and a complete list of participating sponsors. For more information, call 318-797-5190 or email alumni@lsus.edu.