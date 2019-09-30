23 Bossier neighborhoods to host parties as part of National Night Out

Twenty-three neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will be hosting block parties as part of Bossier Parish National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 5 – 9 p.m.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston and Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be out fingerprinting children, joined by Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 team, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs.

Here are the 23 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:

Plain Dealing Area

Fire District #5 Training Center 605 Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Oak Hill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road 5 – 6:30 p.m.

Benton Area

Kingston Plantation Open Field in Subdivision 6 – 9 p.m.

River Ridge 113 Country Club Drive 6 – 8:30 p.m.

River Walk 30 River Walk 5 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community Community Center 6 – 8:30 p.m.

The Crossing at Wemple At the Pond 6 – 8 p.m.

River Bluff Bevly Lake Dr. & N. Beach Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Cypress Point Landing 108 Cypress Point Lane 6 – 8 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 4804 Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Legacy Subdivision Park 6 – 9 p.m.

Haughton Area

Bellevue Road 4191 Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood South 304 Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #5 Sterling Ranch Road North 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Joe Delaney Park 5 – 7 p.m.

Forest Hills Forest Hills Blvd. & Sunrise Point 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

South Bossier Area

The Lakes at Cottonwood 234 Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Bossier City