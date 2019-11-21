2nd Bomb Wing awarded best bomb wing in Global Strike Challenge

Barksdale Air Force Base’s 2nd Bomb Wing was named the best bomb wing for the second year running in the Global Strike Challenge.

The Air Force Global Strike Command announced the winners of the Global Strike Challenge during a score posting event on Barksdale AFB on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The 2nd Bomb Wing won the Fairchild Trophy for the best bomb wing, while the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB, Mon., won the Blanchard Trophy for the best ICBM wing for the second time in a row.

“This competition demonstrated how our airmen are dedicated to developing and providing the same secure, incredible force, ready to strike, anywhere in the world at anytime, to support the President of the United States, our nation and our allies. I could not be more prouder of our airmen then right now,” said Air Force Global Strike Commander Gen. Tim Ray.

The five-month long competition occurs every other year with operations and maintenance competitions occurring throughout the summer and early fall at each base.

The competition is designed to enhance readiness, lethality, teamwork, mission pride and competitive spirit.

The score posting event celebrates the command’s heritage and mission, while at the same time recognizing and celebrating the “best of the best.”

Functional area teams from bomber and ICBM operations, bomber and ICBM maintenance, security forces, and helicopter operations compete in events with difficulty above and beyond normal day to day operations.

Scores from each functional area competitions are combined to determine overall wing scores for “Best Bomb Wing” and “Best ICBM Wing” honors.

This year’s GSC focused on great power competition and AFGSC Commander Gen. Tim Ray’s “fight the base” initiative from the command’s 2020 strategic plan. Fight the base focuses on reinvigorating and revising wing exercise programs to strengthen preparedness for potential attacks and threats.

Participants in the 2019 Global Strike Challenge included AFGSC’s nine wings plus units from Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard.

Score Posting is designed to recognize outstanding global strike personnel and teams competing in GSC and to showcase the world’s premier bomber and ICBM force.

The results of each competition event are posted on a large format scoreboard in the presence of all competitors and distinguished guests. Winners are recognized on stage and presented with individual award plaques and trophies depending on the category.

Other top honors from Wednesday night included the Bourland Trophy for the best helicopter squadron, awarded to the 54th Helicopter Squadron, Minot AFB, N.D., the Charlie Fire

Team Trophy for best security forces, 341st Missile Wing, Malmstrom AFB, and the Ellis Giant Sword Trophy for the best bomber maintenance, 28th Bomb Wing, Ellsworth AFB, S.D.

Malmstrom AFB won the Spirit Bell Trophy for the best team spirit.

For the first time, the Doolittle Trophy for innovation excellence, formerly known as the Innovation Trophy, was presented to the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom AFB. This trophy recognizes the innovation efforts of the base and their dedication to staying competitive in the 21st century.

The community of Shreveport and Bossier presented the Barksdale Trophy to Minot, North Dakota which surrounds Minot AFB. The Barksdale Trophy is presented to the community that best supports an Air Force Global Strike Command wing.