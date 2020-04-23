2nd Bomb Wing to honor healthcare workers with Monroe, Shreveport flyovers

Barksdale Air Force Base, LA – B-52 bombers from the 2nd Bomb Wing will flyover Monroe, Bossier City and Shreveport, La., in honor of healthcare workers during the afternoon of April 24, 2020.



The flyover is to show appreciation and support for the healthcare workers in the area and around the nation who are on the front lines to combat the coronavirus. The flyover will feature a B-52 soaring throughout Monroe starting at 3 p.m. and will last approximately 10-20 minutes in each city.



Residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should maintain all social distancing guidelines during this event. They should also refrain from traveling to landmarks and gathering in large grounds to view the flyover.



“The men and women of Barksdale are honored to fly for the healthcare workers who continue to commit themselves during this unprecedented time in our nation,” said Col. Michael Miller, the 2nd Bomb Wing commander. “They are true heroes and we look forward to demonstrating the support of the 685,000 total force Airmen of the U.S. Air Force for healthcare workers in our community and across the nation.”



The B-52 flight path in Monroe will start at approximately 3 p.m. from the South up 165, loop to the north of town and around to I-20 headed west. In Shreveport, the B-52 will hit all major medical centers in the area beginning at approximately 3:30 p.m.



Residents along the flight path can expect a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft passes overhead, along with the sight of one of the nation’s most flexible bombers.



“Our B-52 is low and slow enough that no one should gather up to see us fly,” Miller said. “We the folks in our community to look up and enjoy the display from their homes while keeping our brave medical care providers in their hearts.”