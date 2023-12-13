3 Juveniles Arrested for Murder of Haughton Teen

Three juveniles have been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the murder of a teen

in Haughton last night. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office

received a call about someone lying in the parking lot in 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane.

Responding deputies found an 18 year old male deceased on the parking lot from an

apparent gunshot wound.



Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and immediately began

canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses. They were able to identify a vehicle

believed to be connected to the murder and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies

of the vehicle believed to be involved in the murder. The Bossier City Police Department

notified the Bossier Sheriff’s Office that they were currently taking a report on the suspect

vehicle being stolen. Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives went to that location and were able

to gather additional information connecting the event to the murder in Haughton.



Additional interviews and evidence led to the identification of the suspects involved in the

murder. Detectives learned the suspects and the victim were all acquaintances and had

been together prior to the murder. The first juvenile was arrested and charged with First

Degree Murder during the early morning hours. The other two juveniles involved in this

murder were arrested today by Bossier Parish Detectives.



‘I am extremely proud of our dedicated detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies,

said Sheriff Whittington. ‘Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to

Bossier City to Shreveport. Our men and women worked this tragic event all night, all day

today and are still following up on details. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will spare no effort

to make sure those who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions.’



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this crime is encouraged

to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-2203.