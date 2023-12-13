3 Juveniles Arrested for Murder of Haughton Teen

Three juveniles have been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the murder of a teen
in Haughton last night. Shortly after 9:30 p.m. last night, the Bossier Sheriff’s Office
received a call about someone lying in the parking lot in 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane.
Responding deputies found an 18 year old male deceased on the parking lot from an
apparent gunshot wound.
Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene and immediately began
canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses. They were able to identify a vehicle
believed to be connected to the murder and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies
of the vehicle believed to be involved in the murder. The Bossier City Police Department
notified the Bossier Sheriff’s Office that they were currently taking a report on the suspect
vehicle being stolen. Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detectives went to that location and were able
to gather additional information connecting the event to the murder in Haughton.
Additional interviews and evidence led to the identification of the suspects involved in the
murder. Detectives learned the suspects and the victim were all acquaintances and had
been together prior to the murder. The first juvenile was arrested and charged with First
Degree Murder during the early morning hours. The other two juveniles involved in this
murder were arrested today by Bossier Parish Detectives.
‘I am extremely proud of our dedicated detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies,
said Sheriff Whittington. ‘Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to
Bossier City to Shreveport. Our men and women worked this tragic event all night, all day
today and are still following up on details. The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will spare no effort
to make sure those who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions.’
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this crime is encouraged
to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-2203.