307th Bomb Wing recognizes medical personnel for fighting through pandemic

The 307th Bomb Wing is having a Medical Appreciation Day to recognize its medical personnel for their efforts fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City and New Jersey here Jan. 10, 2021 beginning at 8 a.m. in Hoban Hall.



The 307th Medical Squadron mobilized two waves of personnel to New York City during the initial stages of the pandemic, relieving overburdened civilian medical workers in hospitals and at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.



Though the nature of the deployment was unique, the Reserve Citizen Airmen were prepared to leave their families and homes to save lives. They had less than 72 hours to deploy and were ready with time to spare.



After a deployment filled with 12-hour shifts of patient care and research, the final group of deployers returned June 5.

