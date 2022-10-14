307th Bomb Wing Welcomes Home Troops

Several Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307 th Security Forces Squadron are scheduled to return soon from an overseas deployment.



This is the first of multiple groups of 307 th BW Airmen scheduled to return soon from

locations throughout the globe.



The personnel have been in various locations throughout the Area of Responsibility for several

months, ensuring stability and peace in the regions in which they served.



“We are excited to have our Airmen home safe,” said Col. David Anderson, 307 th Bomb Wing

Commander. “It makes us proud to think of the contributions made in the many locations they

served.”



The 307th Bomb Wing is an Air Force Reserve unit located at Barksdale AFB, Louisiana, and

is the only Air Force unit currently operating both the B-52 Stratofortress and the B-1 Lancer

simultaneously.