307th Medical Squadron deployers return from New York to BAFB

By Master Sgt. Ted Daigle, 307th Bomb Wing

Barksdale Air Force Base, La – The last group of deployers from the 307th Medical Squadron returned here June 5 after aiding New York in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Nine members of the unit deployed to New York in early April, responding to calls for help from hospital staffs overwhelmed by the novel coronavirus. The city endured more than 200,000 confirmed cases from February until the end of May, according to stats on the city government’s website.



Staff Sgt. Trevor Talbert, a 307th MDS technician, said the situation was dire when the Reserve Citizen Airmen arrived.



“The civilian staff at my hospital was burned out and depleted,” he said. “There were at least 40 patients on my floor and the numbers didn’t start to go down until last week.”



He explained those numbers included a broad age demographic, with patients ranging in age from twenty-somethings to octogenarians.



“COVID-19 does not discriminate,” he said. “They all struggled.”



Reserve Citizen Airmen’s efforts helped save lives, but they had to learn to deal with losing patients as well. Talbert spoke about leaving the bedsides of patients at the end of a shift and returning the next day to find out they passed away.



“It makes you appreciate the important things in life,” said Talbert. “It never became normal, and I’m glad because I didn’t want to become lax about treating them.”



Capt. Aaron Biggio, a nurse with the 307th Medical Squadron, said hospital staff, patients and even the general public showed deep appreciation for their efforts. He said people in the neighborhood would lean out of apartment windows, cheering for them during shift changes.



“I’d get thanked in the streets by total strangers, often with tears in their eyes,” said Biggio. “There is no one in New York who doesn’t know someone else affected by the disease.”



Talbert said the Airmen did their best to serve the patients beyond standard medical care. He recalled using his cellphone to set up video chats between patients and loved ones.



“We were the only family they had while they were under our care,” explained Talbert of the gesture.



Most Airman deployed to the region focused on direct patient care, but a handful also took part in research efforts designed to learn how to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on hospital workers.



Tech. Sgt. Cynitra Roberson, 307th immunization noncommissioned officer in charge, took part in patient care, but also served as part of a research team trying to determine if the safety protocols put in place for the medical workers was effective.



She and other team members tested almost 500 medical workers. Though the research results remain to be determined, Roberson gained personal insight from the experience.



“It was really neat and something different,” explained Roberson. “I worked with really good people, and it was a great experience.”



Throughout the deployment, Airmen worked 12-hour shifts and, in some hospitals, faced patient loads well beyond normal capacity. Biggio said he would do it all over again regardless of the hardships involved.



“I’d get back on the plane right now if they would let me,” he said. “There’s just something beautiful about the humanity of people coming together to fight through something so gruesome.”



Returning Airmen are scheduled to be in quarantine for two weeks before being allowed to return to their military and civilian duties.

Photos Courtesy of 307th Bomb Wing:

Staff Sgt. Trevor Talbert, 307th MDS aerospace medical technician, grabs his luggage after arriving in Shreveport, Louisiana from New York, May 28, 2020. Talbert was in the city helping civilian medical personnel there fight against COVID-19. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Paula Bomar, 307th Medical Squadron nurse, arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2020. She was the first person from the unit to deploy to New York during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bomar deployed in less than 72 hours after being activated.

U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Biggio, 307th Medical Squadron nurse, arrives at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, May 5, 2020. Biggio was one of several Reserve Citizen Airmen deployed to the city to aid in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle

Reserve Citizen Airmen assigned to the 307th Medical Squadron arrive at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 5, 2020. The group deployed to New York on less than 72 hours notice in early April to help the medical personnel there. The city was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Ted Daigle)



