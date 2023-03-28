318 RESTAURANT WEEK 2023 DATE SCHEDULED AND REGISTRATION OPEN

318 Restaurant Week is returning May 7 – 13, 2023. This community-wide celebration invites locals and visitors to experience Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene. 318 Restaurant Week is a 7-day festival, focused on spotlighting locally-owned eateries in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.

Restaurants in Caddo and Bossier parishes can participate in 318 Restaurant week by offering a $10 breakfast, $10 lunch, and/or $20 dinner special. The cost to participate is a $50 gift card to your restaurant, which will be used only for promotional purposes by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, including vacation giveaway packages, the 318 Restaurant Giveaway, and meals for travel journalists and media.

Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, owner of Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC, has been selected by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau as the 318 Restaurant Week Coordinator for 2023.

“318 Restaurant Week is the perfect opportunity for the Shreveport-Bossier community to support local restaurants while enjoying wonderful and unique dining experiences,” said Stacy Brown, president of the SBCTB. “We are two cities offering a taste of authenticity that you truly cannot experience anywhere else. We’ve seen restaurants participate in this event year-after-year because it helps bring new customers through their doors and attention to our incredible cuisine.”

Gift cards can be given to Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC, dropped off in person, or mailed to:

Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau

Attn: Communications Department

629 Spring Street

Shreveport, LA, 71101

The deadline to register for 318 Restaurant Week is April 14, 2023. To register and for more information, contact Emerie Eck Holtzclaw at eat318@sbctb.org or complete the 318 Restaurant Week interest form at www.Shreveport-Bossier.org/RestaurantWeek/Interest.

