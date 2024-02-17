318 Restaurant Week 2024 Set for March 17-23

Save the date (and your appetite) because 318 Restaurant Week is back, and it’s tastier than ever. During March 17 – 23, 2024, locals and visitors alike are invited to indulge in this anticipated seven-day celebration of Shreveport-Bossier’s vibrant culinary scene.

“318 Restaurant Week is a chance for our residents and visitors to support local Shreveport-Bossier restaurants while treating themselves to something truly fantastic,” said Katharyn DeVille, vp of marketing and communications for Visit Shreveport-Bossier located in northwest Louisiana. “Shreveport-Bossier has enough flavor, style and soul for two cities. Our unique culinary scene offers amazing dining experiences allowing visitors to immerse themselves in our warm, welcoming culture, and they certainly won’t leave hungry.”

Organized by Visit Shreveport-Bossier, 318 Restaurant Week aims to shine a spotlight on the diverse cuisine scene in the Shreveport-Bossier area. During 318 Restaurant Week, participating restaurants will offer exclusive dining specials. Patrons can enjoy deals such as $10 breakfasts, $15 lunches, and $25 dinners. “Lagniappe” will feature unique food and beverage items such as desserts and cocktails. Visitors will be able to experience the best of Shreveport-Bossier’s culinary landscape at exceptional prices.

This year introduces the debut of the 318 Restaurant Week app, designed to enhance the dining experience for participants. With the app, diners can plan which restaurants they want to visit and preview the offers. Participants can also check in at locations for the chance to win a 318 Restaurant Week giveaway valued at $250.

There will also be exclusive dining experiences specific to 318 Restaurant Week. Details on these experiences will be coming soon.

Many restaurants are already participating, and there is still time to sign up. Emerie Eck Holtzclaw, owner of Lagniappe P.R.I.M.E., LLC. is the 2024 318 Restaurant Week coordinator for Visit Shreveport-Bossier. For more information or to register, contact Holtzclaw at emerie@lagniappeprime.com or complete the 318 Restaurant Week interest form at https://www.visitshreveportbossier.org/restaurantweek/form/.

The deadline to register for 318 Restaurant Week is Friday, February 23, 2024.

To learn more about 318 restaurant Week 2024, visit www.318restaurantweek.com. Organizers hope all will savor the flavors of Shreveport-Bossier together during this community-wide culinary festival.