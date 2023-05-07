318 Restaurant Week is back!

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



318 Restaurant Week has returned to Shreveport-Bossier.



From May 7 – 13, 2023, over 50 local restaurants are participating in this event with exclusive $10 breakfast/lunch, and $20 dinner specials all week. Twelve unique dining experiences will take place during the evenings, with tickets available now for purchase. 318 Restaurant Week is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.



Tickets are available for purchase for each of the 12 exclusive one-night-only dining experiences.



Second Line Sunday Brunch – 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on May 7, 2023

Pour on the Pairings – 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 8, 2023

Mind, Body, and Spirit Experience – 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on May 9, 2023

Sportsman’s Paradise Shindig – 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on May 9, 2023

Biscuits and Brews – 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on May 10, 2023

Bring the Heat – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 11, 2023

A Mexico, con Amor “To Mexico, with Love” – 7:00 p.m. to 11 p.m. on May 12, 2023

Dining in the Sky – 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023

Foodie Fanatics Secret Menu Dining Experience by Chef Chris – 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on May 12, 2023

Ernest’s Club Room Experience – 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on May 12, 2023

Champagne and Oyster Brunch – 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on May 13, 2023

Vegans on the Run Presents Mommy and Me Cooking Class – 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on May 13, 2023



For more information on where to buy tickets and about the locations of these exclusive dining experiences, visit https://www.shreveport-bossier.org/restaurantweek/events/.



Download the 318 Restaurant Week app to get the whole experience 318 Restaurant Week has to offer. This app provides restaurant listings and dining experience information in one convenient place. Use the check-in feature on the app at participating restaurants to be entered to win the 318 Restaurant Week Giveaway— a prize featuring $300 worth of gift cards from participating restaurants. Users will gain an additional entry for the contest each time they check-in at a new restaurant or dining experience. If the app was downloaded last year, users will have to redownload it so the new information can be uploaded.

Counter Culture in Bossier City (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

PJ’s coffee of New Orleans (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)

Port City Bar B Que (Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune)