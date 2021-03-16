318 Restaurant Week kicks off in Shreveport/Bossier

After being canceled last year due to coronavirus, the fifth annual 318 Restaurant Week has made a comeback this year with yummy treats and delectable delights.

“Our restaurant partners have suffered loss. And we hope this week long celebration can bring together some new patrons, some returning customers and to remind everybody how great our restaurants are here in Shreveport/Bossier,” said Vice President of Communications for Shreveport-Bossier Convention & Tourist Bureau Brandy Evans said in a news conference Tuesday.

Over 40 restaurants around the Shreveport/Bossier area are participating in this year’s 318 Restaurant Week. Participating restaurants will feature a $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials.

The 318 Restaurant week is being held from March 15- 20.

If interested in participating in this week long event. You can download the free 318 Restaurant Week app.

For complete details, visit www.318RestaurantWeek.com.

The goal of 318 Restaurant Week is to encourage locals and visitors alike to explore Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene by taking advantage of promotional pricing, special menu items and one-night-only dining experiences. Participating restaurants range from very casual eateries to more upscale restaurants.