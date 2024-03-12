318 restaurant week specials

From March 17 – 23, 2024, Indulge in a food lover’s favorite week of the year: 318 Restaurant Week 2024! Participating restaurants are offering exceptional deals including $10 breakfasts, $15 lunches, $25 dinners, and Lagniappe (a little something extra)! Participants can tailor their foodie week of fun by downloading the 318 Restaurant Week app. Here, users can customize their culinary adventures and earn entries into the sweepstakes to win $250+ worth of restaurant gift cards. Visit www.318restaurantweek.com to see what each restaurant will be offering!

