33 Louisiana Legislators Sign Letter Asking Governor Edwards to Reopen Louisiana

In an effort led by State Representative Rick Edmonds, 33 Louisiana Legislators signed a letter asking Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate.



“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” said Edmonds.



A copy of the letter can be viewed at tiny.cc/edmondsreopenla.

State Representative Rick Edmonds has represented Louisiana House District 66 since 2016. He is currently a member of the Appropriations Committee, Education Committee, Municipal, Parochial, and Cultural Affairs Committee, Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, and Chairman of the Joint Medicaid Oversight Committee. Prior to his work in the Louisiana Legislature, Rick Edmonds served over 40 years as an ordained minister and Pastor.