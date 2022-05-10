The 38th Annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival returns to the riverfront this Memorial Day weekend with music, food and fun for everyone. The festival, to be held May 27-29, will run from 11 am to 11 pm each day. Friday there is no charge until 5 pm. After 5 pm on Friday, admission is $6.00 through the remaining of the festival. Children under seven are free, and anyone with a Military ID will receive free admission as well.



Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou Stage and activities, artisan booths, food vendors, crawfish eating contests, festival souvenirs, a Cornhole Tournament and Challenge and plenty of cold beverages and boiled crawfish.



The NBC 6 Madness Stage presented by Townsquare Media will feature headline performers The Revelers, The Chee Weez and Grammy award winning Shenandoah. Other Madness Stage performers include: Amanda Shaw, After Midtown, Bayou Gypsy, Dwayne Dopsie and many more. The Louisiana Downs FOX 33 Swamp Stage presented by Cumulus Radio will feature headline performers Parish County Line, Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys, and Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience. Other Swamp Stage performers include Cypress Knees, T Broussard & the Zydeco Steppers, Blue Crab Redemption and Ole Whiskey Revival.



Kids on the Bayou will feature magicians, dancers, karate demonstrations and youth bands. There will also be a Rock Wall, hands-on art activities in grab and go bags, food and artist vendors, Bricks for Kids Lego experience, and a Video Game Truck.

Special events will include the popular Celebrity Crawfish Eating Contest opening day at noon featuring local on-air personalities and VIPs, the crowd-thrilling Men’s Crawfish Eating Contest Saturday at 1 pm, Crawfish Calling Contest Saturday at 4:15 pm and the Women’s Crawfish Eating Contest Sunday at 2:30 pm.



Returning to Mudbug Madness again this year is the CONTERRA Networks Cornhole Tournament presented by KSLA News 12 and Alpha Media. This will include a Business Challenge on Friday with 100$ of registration fees going to the charity of the winner’s choice; Luck of the Draw Challenge on Sunday with a guaranteed payout of $750; and the main Bring Your Own Partner Tournament on Saturday with a guaranteed payout of $1000. Other special features of this year’s festival will be $5.00 Lunch Specials on Friday, all day Happy Hour $3.00 beverage prices Friday from 11 am to 7 pm and the Shiner Beer Garden. There will also be the Mudbug Madness Treasure Hunt to begin Wednesday, May 11, with clues released in the 10 pm KTAL NBC 6 newscast each night.



“We have built a fabulous festival this year,” says Festival Chair, Terri Mathews. “In addition to exceptional music and food, every inch of the festival site will be full of exciting vendors and programming including interactive sponsor booths, tasting booths, cornhole tournament, and a beer garden. The sights, sounds and smells will be the perfect kick-off to summertime.”



For more information on Mudbug Madness, please visit www.mudbugmadness.com.