45th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival Returns October 2 – 10, 2021 

Celebrating its 45th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival returns October 2 – 10, 2021. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to “Celebrate the Arts” together. The Red River Revel Arts Festival brings an extensive array of exciting and unique experiences to the Shreveport Riverfront. This multi-award winning festival features more than 75 juried visual artists from across the country, over 40 musical, theatrical, and performing arts entertainment on two stages, over 20 vendors serving delicious food, and an area dedicated to introducing children to the arts.

“The Red River Revel is grateful to be producing our festival in 2021 after missing 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. We are eager to again be providing the citizens of our community with the annual tradition of experiencing the REVEL that lasts for generations.”

Each day will offer new experiences and memories, so get ready to Revel! Here’s your guide to the 45th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival.

Artists

Artists from across the country make the Revel their home the first week in October. Whether you are an avid art collector or a novice, you can enjoy and celebrate the arts of the Revel. Over 75 juried artists will have one-of-a-kind works of art including painting, jewelry, photography, pottery and more. The wide price range of pieces allows for shopping options to fit any guests’ budget. Stroll down Art Alley to view the varied artworks of established artists, visit the Emerging Artist Tent to see up and coming artists and their work, and support local artisans in the Market Area. Some artists rotate during the week, so guests are encouraged to return to see who is new to these areas. Plan your shopping before heading to the Revel by previewing the artists’ portfolios at https://redriverrevel.com/rrr/artists/.

Music

The Red River Revel Arts Festival is synonymous with bringing in chart-topping names in music from across the country along with your favorite local and regional acts and this year is no different! With over 40 performances on two stages, music will fill Festival Plaza every day of the Revel! Headliners for the 45th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival include:

Marc Broussard . Southern Rock/Bayou Soul singer-songwriter, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 2nd

. Southern Rock/Bayou Soul singer-songwriter, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 2nd Kings Kaleidoscope. Alternative Rock band,7:45 pm – 9:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6th

Alternative Rock band,7:45 pm – 9:00 pm on Wednesday, October 6th Samantha Fish. Blues/Rock singer-songwriter and guitarist, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Thursday, October 7th

Blues/Rock singer-songwriter and guitarist, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Thursday, October 7th Rob Base and Coolio Hip Hop/Rap,6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8th

Hip Hop/Rap,6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8th Laine Hardy. Country/Southern Rock. 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9th

The music schedule includes local, regional, and national musicians along with cheer/dance group performances, martial arts and gymnastic demonstrations, theatrical performances and more! View the full entertainment schedule at redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup.

Food

Bring your appetite to the Revel! The Red River Revel Arts Festival is a place where one may find unique menu items such as boudin balls, brisket grilled cheese, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes and more! Food stations are operated by local nonprofit organizations, booster clubs, schools and other community groups along with for profit vendors. Mouthwatering menus can be found at redriverrevel.com/rrr/food

Kids’ Activities

The Red River Revel Arts Festival is dedicated to providing an opportunity for children to experience first-hand performing and visual arts. Children can channel their inner artist at the sand art station, build art structures at the Bricks4Kidz tent, and show off their creativity at the Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier’s artist for a day tent! The fun doesn’t stop there! Children can become an archaeologist in the mock geological dig, use their imagination in Shreve Memorial Library Land, shop for the perfect ingredients at the Brookshire’s Mini Grocery Store, and put their physical health to the test in the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport obstacle course. New to the Revel this year is a laser tag course for added fun! And face painting is always a favorite!

Stilt walkers, magicians, and balloon animal artists will be throughout the festival bringing joy to everyone!

Many of the kids’ activities are free with admission, while others may be ticketed or have a nominal fee. Check out all of the kids’ activities at www.redriverrevel.com/rrr/kids-activities.

Admission

The Red River Revel Arts Festival officially opens Saturday, October 2 and runs through Sunday, October 10, 2021. The festival hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Daily admission is $5.00 during peak hours and days, which is 5:30 p.m. to close on Tuesday through Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. However, there are ample opportunities to attend for free. On Monday, October 4th, admission is free all day. Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 am to 5:30 p.m. admission is free of charge.

A $10.00 Reveler Pass allows guests access into the festival any day/time.

Military and First Responders with a valid ID are free of charge any day/time of the festival.

Children ages 12 and under are free of charge any day/time of the festival. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

Location: Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, Louisiana

Parking: Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends on metered spots in downtown Shreveport. Free parking is available in designated Revel parking lots. Parking map can be found at www.redriverrevel.com.

Come join us for Art, Music, Food, and FUN at the Revel!

A huge thanks to our sponsors: Chase Bank, Pepsi Beverages Company, City of Shreveport, Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, and The Alta & John Franks Foundation.