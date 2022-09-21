46 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival Returns October 1 – 9, 2022

Celebrating its 46 th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival

returns October 1 – 9, 2022. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in

North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to “Celebrate the Arts”

together. The Red River Revel Arts Festival brings an extensive array of exciting and unique

experiences to the Shreveport Riverfront. This multi-award winning festival features more than

75 juried visual artists from across the country, over 80 musical, theatrical, and performing arts

entertainment on two stages, over 20 vendors serving delicious food, and an area dedicated to

introducing children to the arts. Each day will offer new experiences and memories for

festivalgoers. Here is a guide to the 46 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival.



Artists



Artists from across the country make the Revel their home the first week in October. Whether

you are an avid art collector or a novice, you can enjoy and celebrate the arts of the Revel. Over

75 juried artists will have one-of-a-kind works of art including painting, jewelry, photography,

pottery and more. The wide price range of pieces allows for shopping options to fit any guests’

budget. Stroll down Art Alley to view the varied artworks of established artists, visit the

Emerging Artist Tent to see up and coming artists and their work, and support local artisans in

the Market Area. Some artists rotate during the week, so guests are encouraged to return to see

who is new in these areas. Plan your shopping before heading to the Revel by previewing the

artists’ portfolios at redrivedrevel.com/rrr/artists.



Music



The Red River Revel Arts Festival is synonymous with bringing in chart-topping names in music

from across the country along with your favorite local and regional acts and this year is no

different! With over 80 performances on two stages, music will fill Festival Plaza every day of

the Revel! Headliners for the 46 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival include:

· Everclear. Pop/Rock, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Thursday, October 6th

· Neal McCoy. Country, 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm on Sunday, October 2nd

· Big Freedia. Bounce/Hip-Hop, 8:30 pm – 10:00 pm on Saturday, October 1st

· The Motet. Funk/Fusion/Jam, 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8th

· Mannie Fresh. Hip-Hop. 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 9 th



The music schedule includes local, regional, and national musicians along with cheer/dance

group performances, martial arts and gymnastic demonstrations, theatrical performances and

more! View the full entertainment schedule at redriverrevel.com/rrr/music-lineup.



Food



Bring your appetite to the Revel! The Red River Revel Arts Festival is a place where one may

find unique menu items such as boudin balls, jerk chicken, blackened catfish, bacon caramel

donuts, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes and more! Food stations are operated by local

nonprofit organizations, booster clubs, schools, and other community groups along with for profit

vendors. Mouthwatering menus can be found at redriverrevel.com/rrr/food



Kids’ Activities



The Red River Revel Arts Festival is dedicated to providing an opportunity for children to

experience first-hand performing and visual arts. Children can channel their inner artist at the

sand art station, build art structures at the Memo Brix tent, and show off their creativity at the

Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier’s Artist for a Day activity! The fun doesn’t stop there!

Children can become an archaeologist in the mock geological dig, use their imagination in

Shreve Memorial Library Land, shop for the perfect ingredients at the Brookshire’s Mini Grocery

Store, and put their physical health to the test in the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport obstacle

course. And don’t forget about face painting!



Stilt walkers, magicians, and balloon animal artists will be throughout the festival bringing joy to

everyone!



Many of the kids’ activities are free with admission, while others may be ticketed or have a

nominal fee. Check out all of the kids’ activities at www.redriverrevel.com/rrr/kids-activities.



Admission



The Red River Revel Arts Festival officially opens Saturday, October 1 and runs through

Sunday, October 9, 2022. The festival hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through

Wednesday; 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; and 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

on Sundays.



Daily admission is $5.00 during peak hours and days, which is 5:00 p.m. to close Monday

through Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free from 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Monday through Friday.



A $10.00 Reveler Pass allows guests access into the festival any day/time.



Military and First Responders with a valid ID receive one free admission any day/time of the

festival.



Children ages 12 and under are free of charge any day/time of the festival. (Children must be

accompanied by an adult.)

Location: Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, Louisiana



Parking: Free parking is available after 5:00 p.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends on

metered spots in downtown Shreveport. Free parking is available in designated Revel parking

lots. Parking map can be found at www.redriverrevel.com.



Free Shuttles: A free shuttle will run on Thursday and Friday October 6th-7th from 5:00 PM until

10:00 PM, as well as 11:00 AM until 10:00 PM on both Saturdays October 1st & 8th. The free

shuttle will be running in a loop around downtown allowing Revelers to park wherever they like

in downtown Shreveport and attend the festival, downtown restaurants, and attractions. For

shuttle route, stops, attractions, and special downtown deals, visit

https://downtownshreveport.com/revel-plus-deals-downtown/



Come join us for Art, Music, Food, and FUN at the Revel!



The Red River Revel is sponsored by Chase Bank, Pepsi Beverages Company, City of

Shreveport, Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, and The Alta & John Franks Foundation.



ABOUT THE RED RIVER REVEL



Created in 1976, the Red River Revel is a 9-day annual arts festival in downtown Shreveport, Louisiana

at Festival Plaza. A 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, the Red River Revel’s primary function is a

showcase of the arts and ongoing arts education. Each October, the event attracts a diverse national

audience of over 75,000 attendees, 75+ original art booths, and over 30 local/regional/national live music

performances. As a community partner, the Revel employs local non-profits at develop exciting food

options that also serve as a fundraiser for the 12 non-profits who participate. During the week, thousands

of 4 th grade students attend the Revel to participate in an arts educational workshop, create their own art,

and experience performances and seminars from the artists themselves. The 46 th Annual Red River Revel

is scheduled for October 1 st – 9 th , 2022. For more information, visit https://redriverrevel.com or follow the

Revel on Facebook and Instagram at @RedRiverRevel.