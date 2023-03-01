47 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival Call for Artists: Visual, Music & Performing Artists Submissions

Applications are now open for the 47 th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival to visual, music,

and performing artists. Since 1976, the annual Red River Revel Arts Festival has offered a vast experience through art activities, entertainment, food, and cultural traditions. The nine-day festival, held at Festival Plaza in Shreveport, Louisiana, attracts approximately 60,000 people each year and features visual artists, two performances stages, food booths and a children’s arts education area. The festival dates are Saturday, September 30 – Sunday, October 8, 2023.



Visual Artists: All artworks must be original, designed, and produced by the exhibiting artist. No commercial reproductions will be allowed. Artists may only exhibit and sell work in the media category for which they were accepted. Categories include: Ceramics/Pottery, Computer & Generated Art, Drawing, Fiber, Glass, Graphics & Printmaking, Jewelry, Metal, Mixed Media, Oil & Acrylics, Photography, Sculpture, Watercolor, and Wood. Applications are facilitated by Zapplication. To find the application and full list of rules and regulations, please visit redriverrevel.com.



Revel 47 is a juried show, and all submissions are evaluated on a rolling jury. All submissions made before May 1 st will be juried and the first-round notifications will be given by May 26. Applications close on July 15 and final notifications will be given by July 21. Booth placement priority is based on when the booth fees are paid and historical participation. There is a non-refundable fee of $40.00 to apply.



Music and Performing Artists: Bands, musical performers, dance groups, theatre companies, folklife artists, and filmmakers are encouraged to apply to perform or show at the Red River Revel. Bands and Musical performers must select “Musician/Band” when applying and must submit a music sample to be considered. All types of performances and genres will be considered. Once applied, you may be contacted for booking or additional information. All applicants will be notified by May 26 if they are invited to perform or not. Applications are available only online at redriverrevel.com