50 Over 50 awards event held at Bossier Civic Center

Alpha Media honored and celebrated trailblazing men and women in the Shreveport-Bossier community on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Bossier Civic Center. Alpha Media radio station listeners chose fifty individuals who are over 50 years of age as pioneers of the city. These notable individuals have proved that success has no age limit.

Last year, the nominees were recognized with about 600 people in attendance. This year, 720 people attended the sold-out event. Prior to the event, Alpha Media Director of Sales & Marketing, Rasheeda Simmons, stated, “ Pastor Cejay brought this idea to the Alpha Media team last year. We worked tirelessly to bring the event to life and it was a huge success. We are expecting an even larger crowd this year, and we are excited! We aim to acknowledge phenomenal people in the community and grow this event each year.”

Listed below are the 2023 50 Over 50 Honorees:

Edward Bankhead, Anitra Furlow, Dottie Bell, Pastor Lonnie Moore, Zachary Sumlin, E. Jean Ware, Joe Boyd, Beverlyn Wiggins Harris, Twan Knight, Valerie Thomas White, Rodney Williams, Anthony Ashley, Ronald Perkins, Melba Baker, Floydean White, Candy Rain Welch, Brenda Autry, Marie Williams, Vernell Miller-Alexander, Pastor Jack Lewis, Pastor Stanley Bennett, Lily Law Herd, Tressie Buckhaulter Moore, Virginia Carroll, Sandra Roberson, Helen Abercrombie, Toshiro Kenyatta White, Mary Armwood, Orlisa Johnson, Palmo Smith, Willie P. Smith, Dr. Ramona Jones, Gregory Smith, Gregory French, Apostle Mary Williams, Jeffrey Gafford, Beverly Paige, Annie Terry, Marvin Williams, Samuel Sims Sr, Dr. Markey Pierre, Brenda Richardson, Mark Carr, Mary Pickens, Marilyn Jackson, Steve Thibeaux, Paraphennie Youngblood, Rev. Cleonies Odom, Lakisha Russell and Martha Glover.