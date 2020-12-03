$5K Custom Deer Stand Stolen

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help with any information about a deer stand that was stolen last week.

The custom-made blind was taken without permission from the owner’s land near the 7100 block of Sentell Road in Shreveport (within Bossier Parish) between the evening of Nov. 25 and early morning the next day. The property owner tells detectives the deer stand was last seen Nov. 25 around 6 p.m.

The homeowner also informed detectives that people in the area told him they saw someone in a white pickup truck towing the deer stand sometime early Nov. 26.

The custom-made blind is valued at approximately $5,000.

If you have any information about who may have stolen this deer stand, please contact Bossier CrimeStoppers at (318) 424-4100.