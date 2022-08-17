$6 MILLION IN FEDERAL GRANT FUNDING TO SUPPORT AMERICORPS STATE PROGRAMS

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.

“AmeriCorps members make a difference every day in Louisiana and have proven valuable in recent years during times of natural disaster,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Through volunteers such as AmeriCorps members, the spirit of service is alive and well in Louisiana. I am proud to support their efforts and to promote national service as a solution to help meet local needs.”

The 2022-2023 AmeriCorps State Programs include:

American YouthWorks (Louisiana Conservation Corps)

Boys and Girls Club of Acadiana

Boys and Girls Club of North Central Louisiana

Boys and Girls Club of Shreveport

City Year Baton Rouge

City Year New Orleans

Synergy, Education and Environment of West Monroe

Food Bank of Central Louisiana

For Providers By Providers (PG)

Louisiana Delta Service Corps (Serve Louisiana)

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs (LA Vet Corps)

Mid City Redevelopment Alliance

Rebuilding Together New Orleans

Relay Graduate School of Education

Shreveport Green (ShreveCorps)

Teach for America

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette

Up2Us Sports

YouthForce NOLA (PG)

“AmeriCorps is a force multiplier that helps address critical community needs,” said Judd Jeansonne, Executive Director of Volunteer Louisiana. “We are pleased to expand the footprint of AmeriCorps statewide and engage more Louisianans in service.”

To learn more about Louisiana’s AmeriCorps State Programs, visit Volunteer Louisiana’s Current AmeriCorps Programs webpage.

Volunteer Louisiana, located in the Office of Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, manages 16 AmeriCorps State programs, promotes volunteerism, and coordinates spontaneous, unaffiliated volunteers in times of disaster. It is supported by grants from the federal agency, AmeriCorps. To learn more about the AmeriCorps State programs or for more information on Volunteer Louisiana, visit www.VolunteerLouisiana.gov.