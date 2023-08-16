$60K Southwestern Energy Donation Expands Programming at Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana

Southwestern Energy (SWN) donated $60,000 to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, the partners announced today, launching the organization’s first Mobile Food Van and supporting existing child hunger and disaster relief programming.

“Hunger is an issue faced by Americans across the country and we recognize the specific needs in Northwest Louisiana,” said Andy Huggins, Senior Vice President & Haynesville Division Head at Southwestern Energy. “When we say that we’re the right people, doing the right things, this is exactly what we mean: working with community organizations to address local needs in a way that is truly impactful. We look forward to this ongoing partnership with the Food Bank.”

In line with the company’s efforts to combat hunger and support the local community, the Mobile Food Van will deliver fresh and nutritious food directly to underserved neighborhoods across Northwest Louisiana. By bringing food assistance closer to those in need, the Mobile Food Van aims to bridge the gap between available resources and those who have difficulty accessing traditional food bank locations.

“Adding wheels to our services, the Mobile Food Van will expand our reach and ability to help more Louisianans,” Martha Marak, Executive Director at the Food Bank said. “This dedicated team and Board of Directors at are excited to embark on these new endeavors, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude to Southwestern Energy for their unwavering commitment to the community’s well-being.”

Funds from SWN’s donation will also support the Food Bank’s Backpack Program in Red River Parish, which provides children from low-income families with food to take home for the weekend and holidays. Filled with nutritious snacks and easy-to-prepare meals, these backpacks are discreetly distributed at schools to ensure children have access to nourishing food even when they are not in the classroom. SWN donated $25,000 to the Backpack Program in 2022, which brings the company’s total donations to $85,000 since the company moved to Louisiana in 2021.

Additionally, SWN’s contributions are backing the Food Bank’s Disaster Relief Initiative, which provided immediate assistance during the recent power outages in Caddo, Bossier and DeSoto Parishes. This support ensured that the most vulnerable members of our community received the essential food supplies they need during challenging times.