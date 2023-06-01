77% of Louisiana residents support legal abortions after rape, survey finds

By Eliza Stanley

LSU Manship School News Service



BATON ROUGE—Seventy-seven percent of Louisiana residents say a woman should be able to

obtain a legal abortion if she became pregnant after being raped, according to an LSU survey

released Thursday.



That finding is at odds with Louisiana’s near-total ban on abortions. Earlier this month, a state

House committee rejected a bill that would have added exceptions for cases of rape and incest to

Louisiana’s abortion ban, one of the strictest in the country. Lawmakers shot down the bill in a

10-5 vote.



The final installment of the Louisiana Survey, conducted by LSU’s Reilly Center for Media and

Public Affairs, shows a continuing shift in Louisiana residents’ attitudes toward abortion in

recent years.



Fifty-two percent of the people interviewed lean toward abortion being legalized. Eighty-five

percent say that a woman should be able to obtain an abortion if her life is seriously threatened

due to pregnancy, and two-thirds say abortion should be legal if there is a strong chance of the

child having a lethal birth defect.



In a survey in 2016, 40% of the people interviewed said abortion should be legal in all or most

cases, and 55% said it should be illegal in all or most cases. Today, these opinions have nearly

reversed, with 52% saying abortion should be legal and 44% saying it should be illegal.



Twenty-three percent of participants think abortion should be legal in all cases, and only 15%

think it should be illegal in all cases.



Participants identifying as Democrats have shown the most dramatic shift in abortion attitudes in

recent years. In 2016, 42% of Democrats in Louisiana said abortion should be illegal in all or

most cases. Today, just 15% say abortion should be illegal.

By contrasting, 69% of Republicans say abortion should be illegal in all or most cases. A

majority of participants identifying as independent say abortion should be legal in all or most

cases.



The survey results are based on responses from 500 adult Louisiana residents during telephone

interviews conducted between March 22 and April 4. The survey has a margin of error of plus or

minus 5.8 percentage points.



On another sensitive topic, 70% of those surveyed support legally allowing people to possess

small amounts of marijuana for recreational use, and just 30% oppose it, marking a significant

increase in support over the past decade. In 2013, only 42% of participants supported marijuana

legalization for recreational use, and 56% opposed it.



Ninety percent of participants now support the legal possession of marijuana for medical

purposes.



This year’s survey also shows a widening ideological gap between the Democratic and

Republican parties in Louisiana. Respondents were asked to place themselves and the

Democratic and Republican parties on a seven-point spectrum of political ideology from very

liberal to very conservative.



Nearly half of Democratic survey participants say the Republican Party is very conservative,

while just 16% of Republican interviewed identify their party as very conservative. Twenty-nine

percent of Republican participants see the Democratic Party as very liberal, but only 4% of

Democratic participants identify their party as very liberal.



Democrats and Republicans also hold opposite views on whether Medicaid and private health

insurance companies should cover the cost of abortion.



Among Democratic participants, 74% support Medicaid coverage for abortion, and 68% support

requiring insurance companies to cover the cost for their policyholders. Among Republican

participants, 68% oppose Medicaid coverage, and 61% oppose private insurance coverage.



Despite this contrast, a majority of both Democrats and Republicans oppose making it illegal to

provide assistance for a woman to get an abortion, such as providing money or transportation, or

for women in Louisiana to cross state lines to obtain an abortion.



A slim majority of all respondents also say in this year’s survey that a woman should not be able

to obtain a legal abortion if the reason she is seeking one is that she does not want or cannot

afford any more children.