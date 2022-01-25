Barksdale Spouses’ Club (BSC) will host the 7th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K/10K

Race & Kids’ Fun Run on March 19, 2022, at 8:00 AM beginning at First Baptist Church of Shreveport. The

Shamrock Shuffle raises funds that enable BSC to provide scholarships and teacher grants to local

military-affiliated dependents.



“We are so excited to bring the Shuffle back for another incredible year,” says Courtney Vanni, Shamrock

Shuffle Chair. “We want to provide a great race day experience, but at the end of the day, it’s all about our

scholarship program.”



To further fund 2022 scholarships and grants, Barksdale Spouses’ Club has partnered with Great Raft

Brewing to offer Pints for a Purpose on Friday, March 4, 2022. This pint night will feature a special bundle,

completed by a take-home commemorative glass, with a portion of all proceeds supporting the Shuffle

Scholarship Fund.



In 2021, BSC awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships and in support of local and national

military-focused charitable organizations or support groups such as the Air Force Aid Society, Operation

Bright Holiday, LSUS Foundation’s Fund for Veteran Services, and more. “It’s our goal to be able to support

each and every applicant, whether they’re a veteran in an elementary classroom, a parent going back to

school, or a young adult just starting their education. It’s more than just a race – it’s supporting the futures of

those in our community.”



About BSC



Barksdale Spouses’ Club is a private, non-profit organization for spouses of those military members

affiliated with Barksdale Air Force Base. Our mission is to create a supportive, comfortable arena for our

members to explore social connections, volunteerism, and educational opportunities. BSC has established a

scholarship program in an effort to assist military families with the financial challenges associated with

pursuing a college education. This program hopes to encourage and assist military spouses and children in

the Barksdale community who are working toward their educational goals. We also offer grants to local

teachers affiliated with the military