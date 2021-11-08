7TH ANNUAL TINSEL TO BE HELD FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3rd

Shreveport, LA – The 7th annual Tinsel will take place along Shreveport’s Line Avenue from 5pm – 9pm, on Friday, December 3rd. The event, which is now known as Locals Black Friday, is Shreveport’s most-unique holiday shopping experience. Tinsel shoppers are chauffeured to multiple “trolley stops” along Line Avenue. At each stop, the area’s most popular, locally owned retailers are open after hours, creating an exclusive holiday shopping environment. Dozens of participating stores will offer a variety of complimentary food, drinks, entertainment, and discounts available only to Tinsel shoppers. Tickets are $35 each and may be purchased online at www.TinselShreveport.com.



iShuttle will handle all of the driving. Shuttles will take you to more than 30 area stores for a fun festive after-hours environment. The event begins and ends at Superior’s Steakhouse.



“This event not only provides a fun way for groups to do their holiday shopping while being entertained at each stop along the route, but also encourages patrons to spend their hard-earned dollars right here in our community, says Tinsel Spokesperson Chrissi Coile Reesby. “It’s a win-win for shoppers and small businesses.” So grab your friends and shop local this year by joining in on the biggest and best holiday shopping event in the Arklatex.