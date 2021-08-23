$8.9M in Grants to be Awarded to BPCC Students

BPCC will award $8.9 million in COVID-19 relief grants to eligible students over the 2021-2022 academic year.

The funds are a part of the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III, authorized by the American Rescue Plan.



“All students who are enrolled in the fall and spring semester are eligible for these grants,” said Dr. Teresa A. Jones, Executive Director of Enrollment Management at Bossier Parish Community College. “Those students with the greatest financial need will be prioritized, but all students will benefit from the grants that do not need to be paid back.”



BPCC has seen a decline in enrollment since the start of the pandemic. “Many students share with us that financial pressures make them unable to start or continue their studies; but these grants will make it possible for students to return or enroll for the first time,” Jones said.



BPCC awarded $2 million in HEERF I funds authorized by the CARES Act, and another $2 million in HEERF II funds authorized by the CRRSSA Act last academic year.



“HEERF III is more than double what we received in the first two rounds of emergency federal aid for students, combined,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Chancellor of BPCC. “These grants come at a critical time for students, as the Delta variant impacts our region causing more economic hardship for students.”



For one student who graduated from BPCC last spring, the emergency federal grants were the reason she was able to stay enrolled full-time and complete her Associates degree in Teaching.



“As a single mom, the HEERF grants were a blessing. It came down to being able to stay in school and graduate or quit to make sure my bills were paid, and we had food,” BPCC graduate Vina Perez said.



“The grant eased the burdens on me so I could stay in school and graduate, Perez added. “Coming from a background where I had no formal educational background to becoming a college graduate was one of the best things in my life and these grants helped make that happen.”



According to BPCC, colleges and universities are required to use HEERF funding to provide grants to students for expenses related to disruptions to their education due to COVID-19, including things like tuition, fees, course materials, technology, as well as food, housing, health care and childcare.



The fall semester got underway on Thursday, August 19, but BPCC admits students every month of the year offering 16-, 12-, 8-, 4-, and even 3-week special terms. To learn more about grant support at BPCC or to apply, go to www.bpcc.edu/admissions, call 318-678-6004, or email admissions@bpcc.edu.