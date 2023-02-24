8 th Annual Shamrock Shuffle Saturday, March 18, 2023

Barksdale Spouses’ Club (BSC) will host the 8th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5K Race &

Kids’ Fun Run on March 18, 2023, at 8:00 AM beginning at First Baptist Church of Shreveport. The Shamrock Shuffle raises funds that enable BSC to provide scholarships and teacher grants to local military-affiliated dependents.



“We are so excited to bring the Shuffle back for another incredible year. We want to provide a great race day experience, but at the end of the day, it’s all about our scholarship program and giving back to our Barksdale Community.” says Rachel Penwell, Barksdale Spouses’ Club President.



In 2022, BSC awarded more than $10,000 in scholarships and in support of local and national

military-focused charitable organizations or support groups such as the Air Force Aid Society, Operation Bright Holiday, LSUS Foundation’s Fund for Veteran Services, and more. “It’s our goal to be able to support each and every applicant, whether they’re a veteran in an elementary classroom, a parent going back to school, or a young adult just starting their education. It’s more than just a race – it’s supporting the futures of those in our community.”



About BSC



Barksdale Spouses’ Club is a private, non-profit organization for spouses of those military members

affiliated with Barksdale Air Force Base. Our mission is to create a supportive, comfortable arena for our members to explore social connections, volunteerism, and educational opportunities. BSC has established a scholarship program in an effort to assist military families with the financial challenges associated with pursuing a college education. This program hopes to encourage and assist military spouses and children in the Barksdale community who are working toward their educational goals. We also offer grants to local teachers affiliated with the military.