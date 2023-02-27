8th Air Force commander relieves two commanders at Minot

Maj. Gen. Andrew J. Gebara, commander of 8th Air Force, relieved two commanders today from their positions of leadership at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, due to a loss of confidence in their ability to complete their assigned duties.

“These personnel actions were necessary to maintain the very high standards we demand of those units entrusted with supporting our Nation’s nuclear mission,” said Gebara.

Gebara relieved the Commanders of the 5th Mission Support Group and the 5th Logistics Readiness Squadron. Additionally, four additional subordinate leaders were relieved by commanders assigned to Minot Air Force Base. To protect the privacy of the individuals, further details will not be released.

“Eighth Force continues to safeguard global combat power and conduct around-the-clock strategic deterrence operations in a safe, secure and effective manner,” Gebara said. “Our mission is foundational to our Nation’s defense, and we remain committed to the success of that no-fail mission.”