9/11 National Day of Service First Responder and Service Members Appreciation Luncheon

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be hosting an appreciation lunch for first responders,

service members, and their families as part of the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance.



The Luncheon will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ on 200 Carroll Street in Shreveport on Sunday, September 11 from

12pm-4pm. There will be options to dine-in or pick up a meal-to-go. This event serves to honor those who serve our

nation and communities.



For those interested in joining service efforts to commemorate the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance there

are many ways to get involved including reaching out to a local non-profit or checking out Justserve.org. Justserve.org is a

global website and app database to find service opportunities, both locally and remotely.



“This year JustServe is partnering with organizations to promote 9/11 Day of Service in honor of those lost on September

11, 2001.” says Kabalan, the local representative for Justserve.org, “The partnership is to get more people involved in

serving all month long.”



On Justserve.org you can search for projects that interest you by zip code or remote options. Volunteering for the project

will take you through a free, one-time registration process. You will receive confirmation about the event. Then you can

show up and just serve. The Just Serve app makes volunteering as an individual, family, community, or church group even

easier.



As followers of Jesus Christ, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, seek to serve others as the Savior

taught. Participation in the 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance is one small way they seek to do that and they

invite others to do the same.