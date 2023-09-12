9/11 Remembrance Ceremony held in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The City of Bossier City and Keep Bossier Beautiful partnered together once again to host their 22nd annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9 a.m. at the Bossier City Liberty Garden located at the Bossier City Municipal Complex, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The standing-room-only crowd was filled with local First Responders, city/parish municipal/political officials and a wide cross section of the public from across the area.

The event began with the Honor Guard from Barksdale Air Force Base posting the colors. The National Anthem was sung by Jennry Arnette, wife of Firefighter Chris Arnette. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Greenacres Middle School seventh grader Lily Kees. Pastor Lorenzo Johnson of Sunflower Baptist Church in Bossier City delivered the Invocation. And, Keep Bossier Beautiful’s 2023 9/11 Essay Contest Winner, Cardelro Coleman, (a Bossier Elementary School fourth grader) read his winning essay titled, “What is a Hero?”

Following these activities, United States Air Force Captain Dylan Leece introduced the keynote speaker for the ceremony, Lt. Col. Oliver Jenkins, USMC (Ret.). Lt. Col. Jenkins spoke about what it was like to be a fighter pilot in the days immediately following September 11, 2001. Pastor James McMenis of Word of God Ministries delivered the Closing Prayer and Benediction. Sonja Bailes of Bossier Parish Schools was the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event once again for 2023.