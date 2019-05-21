Plain Dealing Middle Schoolers are ‘Too Smart to Start’ with anti-drug program

‘Too Smart To Start,’ was the theme for Bayou North Area Health Education Center’s (BNAHEC) anti-drug campaign held at Plain Dealing Middle School on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Partnering with the Bossier Sheriff’s Department and the Council on Alcohol and Drug Addiction (CADA), students were encouraged to stay drug free as well as teach others about the dangers of using drugs. Speakers not only shared stories about their personal journeys with drugs, but they also shared how they won the battle to regain control of their lives and families.

Approximately 80 6th, 7th, and 8th graders participated in the carnival-style program, which was a fun way to connect with the students while learning about the harmful effects of drug use and addiction. “Our team was honored to work with the principal and staff at Plain Dealing Middle School. They’re just as passionate and committed to giving the kids accurate information of the opioid epidemic in the local community,” said Ashley Morgan, Executive Director for BNAHEC.

This was the first time Bayou North AHEC sponsored an event at Plain Dealing Middle School. “Hats off to Principal Sandrina Isebaert and the teachers and staff in Plain Dealing for a job ‘Well Done!’,” said Morgan.

Bayou North Area Health Education Center (BNAHEC) is a non-profit organization serving 21 parishes across north Louisiana. BNAHEC’s primary mission is to bring healthcare education and resources to rural and underserved communities throughout North Louisiana.