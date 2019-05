Rod Dean Roby

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Rod Dean Roby, 80, of Benton, Louisiana are scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana located at 409 Caddo Avenue. Mr. Roby passed away peacefully on May 23, 2019. He is survived by his fraternal twin sister, Betty Roby Lewis, and brother Robert Roby.