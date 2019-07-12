Robert Roby

Benton, LA – Funeral services for Robert Roby, 82, of Benton, Louisiana are scheduled to be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Greater New Zion Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana. Rev. Lee Arthur Thomas, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church, will officiate the service. A reception will follow interment in the church’s fellowship hall.

Robert passed away, Sunday, July 7, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Robert, a graduate of C.H. Irion High School and Grambling State University, spent over 30 years of his professional career as an employee with the Bossier Parish School Board as a Title I Social Services Facilitator.

He was a military veteran who served in the United States Army Reserves for 35 years, attained the status of Master Sergeant and served two stints of active duty including Desert Shield Desert Storm from 1990-1991. Robert proudly served with the 4013th Garrison Army Reserves Unit located in Bossier. He professed his love to Christ at a young age and joined Macedonia Baptist Church where he remained a steadfast member throughout his life and until the deterioration of his health.

In 1967, he married Betty Lawrence Roby and remained in that matrimonial union until her death in 2011.

Post-retirement, he dedicated much of his time working collaboratively with the Bossier Parish School Board assisting under-privileged children with visual impairments obtain eyeglasses. He was passionate about motivating and encouraging youth to seek academic achievement and higher education.

Additionally, he volunteered for many community-based organizations including the Bossier Council on Aging, the Benton Lions Club and served on the Benton Fire Department Board. He was an avid bowler, angler, hunter and gardener during his lifetime.

Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lawrence Roby, parents Henry Roby and Birdie Jones Roby, brothers Rod Roby, Roston Roby and Jimmy Roby; and sisters Carrie Roby Jordan, Esther Roby Hodge, Johnnie B. Roby, Frances Roby Johnson, Gracie Roby Hardman, and Dorothy Sanders Johnson, and son-in-law Terrence Belle.

He is survived by daughter Tara Roby Belle (Scottsdale, AZ), son Robert Roby II (Benton, LA), daughter Tr acy Miles (Colorado Springs, CO), son Edric Wooten [Kimberly] (Santa Monica, CA), granddaughters Peyton Belle and Lauren Belle (Scottsdale, AZ) and grandson Dylan Wooten (Santa Monica, CA), sister Betty Roby Lewis (Benton, LA) , sister-in-law Eliza Hall Roby (Benton, LA) and brother-inlaw Walter Clyde Hardman (Long Beach, CA), along with a host of nieces, nephews, extended relatives and beloved dog Tabitha.