Joyce Keylock Sears

Bossier City, LA – Henry George and Irene Ragless Keylock welcomed Nanny into their world on February 26, 1924 in Northleach, England. She lived an amazing life and passed peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the tender age of 94. A Life Celebration for Joyce (Nanny) was held at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Bellaire Baptist Church in Bossier City, LA. Dr. Randy Harper served as officiant.

Our sweet Nanny left this Earth to be reunited with the love her life, Clarence (Grandpa) and all of their dogs in Heaven. To say she lived a good life would be an understatement. She lit up every room she entered and left her mark on everyone she met. She was sweet, genuine, caring, funny, and an all-around amazing person. Words cannot describe how much she will be missed. She will be watching over all of us. The world will be a lot dimmer with her gone. Thank you everyone for your supportive words, care and prayers these past few months. Nanny is at peace now and we all await the day we are reunited again.

Preceding Nanny in death are her parents and six siblings. Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Raymond Keylock, son, Calvin Sears with wife Paige; daughter, Bernice Duru; grandchildren, Hilary Sears with fiancé Josh Koeppe, Shelby Sears, Yasamine Penn with husband Casey, Serkan Duru; Benjamin Rice and Hannah Rice; great grandchildren, McKinley Milam and Davis Penn; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

Special thanks to those that provided extraordinary care and love to Nanny in the past few months. Some but not all are her best friend Shirly Foster, the care givers at the Bloom, Dr Patrick Deere, Jane Sears, the nurses and doctors s at Willis-Knighten Hospital and of course her primary care giver Bernice Duru.

Flowers may be delivered directly to Bellaire Baptist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the animal rescue organization of your choice.