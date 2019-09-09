Marie Simpson Jasnau

Bossier City, LA – Celebration of life services for Marie Simpson Jasnau will be 10:00 am Monday, September 9, 2019 at Central Assembly of God Haughton, LA where she was a member. Rev Ken Richmond, associate pastor, Central Assembly of God officiating. The family will receive friends at the church starting 9:00 am until services start and Entombment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Mausoleum.

Our mom began her journey in this world January 20, 1937 in Columbus, Georgia to parents Edna and Rollie Hutcherson of Columbus, Ga. She wasn’t one that would dwell on life difficulties but welcomed the challenges. She lived her life on her terms. Little did she know of the people whose lives she inspired and touched. Her memory will be met by many and a smile and with some and with some they will tell a “Marie” story. This is just how she would have wanted it. She passed away September 4, 2019 at home in Haughton after a short illness.

Marie was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Robert Donald Simpson, Sr., husband George Jasnau and brother Tommy Hutcherson.

She is survived by her son Robert Donald Simpson Jr., daughter Patricia “Patti” Lynn Warner and husband John. She is also survived by six grandchildren Kris Simpson, Misty Dennis and husband Taylor, Cory Simpson, Lindsey Simpson, Stephanie Worley and husband Jon, and Jonathon Warner, twelve great grandchildren Cassidy Sellars, Devon White and husband Bryce, Jonathon Warner, Jr., Dawn Marie Warner, Asley Olvera, Ryan Olvera, Kaden Simpson, Grayson Simpson, Avri Dennis, Braden Dennis, Brecklyn Dennis and Tyler Rongey and great-great grandchild Carter Sellars.

Pallbearers will be as follows: Monty Parker, Jay Taylor, Mark Glenn, Rick Corners, Eugene Watson & Dale Early.

Special thanks to Dianne Wheeler her best friend for staying right by her side and loving her unconditionally. To Julie Brown for going the extra mile and Jan Towery for her caring heart & prayers.