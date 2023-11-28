9TH ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOPPING EVENT, TINSEL, TAKING PLACE ON DECEMBER 1

Shreveport’s most unique holiday shopping experience is back this

December! The ninth annual Tinsel will take place along Shreveport’s Line Avenue corridor from

5:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, December 1.



Over 35 popular retailers and pop-up shops along Line Avenue will offer participants an

exclusive “after-hours” shopping experience. Tickets include complimentary chauffeured

transportation courtesy of iShuttle, and shoppers will enjoy exclusive discounts, store Tinsel

parties, and entertainment along the way. The route has two start and end points: Uptown

Center and Superior’s Steakhouse. Participants may park their cars at either location and join

the chauffeur service to begin shopping.



Ticket holders also receive admission to the official after-party at Cypress by the Revenir,

starting at 9 p.m. The after-party will feature a live DJ and Tinsel-only drink specials. Tickets for

this unique, local shopping experience are $35 each and can be purchased at

tinselshreveport.com. Follow Tinsel Shreveport on Facebook and Instagram for more event

updates.



For more information about Tinsel, please visit tinselshreveport.com or contact Audrey

Robinson at info@idea-path.com or 318-218-1845.