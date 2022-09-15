A Bossier Parish Couple Was Arrested for the Desecration of Graves

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office have arrested two people for desecrating graves and stealing property at a local cemetery.



David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City were arrested Wednesday, September 14, after a month-long investigation of the theft of vases at the Hill Crest Cemetery in Haughton.



During the investigation and using scrap metal records, detectives discovered that Taylor sold a large amount of “solid red brass” to a recycling center in Shreveport. They also discovered that Taylor and his live-in girlfriend, Kimberly Percival, used a car with a Nevada

license plate to haul the stolen goods. That same vehicle was caught on surveillance video on several occasions when thefts were reported at the cemetery. Detectives say they could identify four different vase styles that officials at Hillcrest said were missing from 102 gravesites.



Detectives obtained and executed arrest warrants for Taylor and Percival who were charged with seven counts of Simple Burglary-Immovable Structures and 102 counts of Desecration of Graves. Percival’s bond is set at $150,000.00. In addition to his seven counts of

Simple Burglary and the 102 Counts of Desecration of Graves, Taylor was also charged with one count of Failure to Appear, and one count of Failure to Notify Law Enforcement of Change of Address as a Sex Offender. His bond is set at $266,000.00. Both Taylor and Percival are

booked into the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility.



Detectives are asking anyone whose loved one brass vase has been stolen and/or if you have seen the vehicle pictured in the vicinity of any other cemetery to please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division at (318) 965-3418.