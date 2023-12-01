A BRIGHT WAY TO CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS WITH SWEPCO

Throughout SWEPCO’s service territory our customers are decking the halls and we’re pleased to shine a light on holiday fun in the communities we serve. In partnership with radio stations 96.5 KVKI in Shreveport, 101.5 KNUE in Longview, and 102.5 KKYR in Texarkana, SWEPCO is proud to sponsor a festive multi-state contest. We invite our residents and businesses to showcase their creativity by safely decorating their halls, walls, store fronts, homes, lawns, or even rooftops with the most magnificent lighting displays.

“Don’t hold back! Let your imagination shine as bright as a thousand lights,” encouraged SWEPCO light contest organizers Shantell Jordan and Brooke Rinaudo.

Area residents are encouraged to capture the brilliance of their displays and share their photos. Townsquare Media, in collaboration with SWEPCO, will award $500 to a lucky listener in each radio market whose lights outshine the rest. Contest entrants should select their radio station and submit their entries directly: 96.5 KVKI, 101.5 KNUE, OR 102.5 KKYR.

“It’s your chance to make your community sparkle and take home a prize along with bragging rights as the best and brightest,” Jordan added.

To participate in the contest or find out more information about all the wonderful ways to sparkle, shine and celebrate with us, visit swepco.com/lightup.

In addition, SWEPCO is proud to sponsor other holiday favorites happening in our service territory: