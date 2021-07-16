A Fallen Hero

Funeral services were held Friday morning for fallen Doyline reserve officer and Webster Parish Deputy William “Billy” Earl Collins, Jr. at First Baptist Bossier in Bossier City.

Collins was killed in the line of duty Friday, July 9, while responding to a disturbance call while on duty as a reserve patrol officer for the Village of Doyline.

Friends, family, and law enforcement agency representatives from across Louisiana gathered for the memorial service.

Several people spoke during the service, including one of his two daughters, Danielle.

“My dad was always the man that would tell you that you could count on him. No matter what the situation was. He cared so deeply for those he loved,” she said. “I wish I could convey the amount of love and pride he held for his family and his community. But I know you all know how deep it was.”

Doyline Police Chief Robert Hayden spoke about the relationship he had with Collins, the love Collins had for his family and the desire he had to help anyone he could.

“Serving the people is what he loved to do. Billy never complained about going out any time, day or night. And helping the people in this community. It did not matter if he knew them or not. His only desire was to help anyway that he could,” Hayden said.

“We will wear our badge and uniform proudly in honor and memory of our friend and fallen brother, Sergeant William “Billy” Collins, Jr. Billy, you were my friend, my brother, fellow officer. I love you, I will miss you. But I will see you again one day,” he added.

Billy Collins was born in Shreveport, LA on October 9, 1967 to Paula Collins-Moore and William Collins, Sr., his end of watch was in Doyline, LA on July 9, 2021. He spent his childhood overseas while his stepfather, Daniel McGrew served our country and then settled in Bossier Parish in 1986. Billy joined the United States Air Force in 1987 and was a veteran of Desert Storm. One of Billy’s favorite stories to tell was when he had the honor of escorting Former President Ronald Reagan. For the past 13 years, he served as a Deputy for the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Department and as an Officer for the Doyline Police Department.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Polly White Wilson and Jack E. White, and great-grandparents, Johnnie Callaway Rose and E. E. Callaway.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Teresa, two daughters, Lauren Michelle Collins-Curry (Roy Roger Curry) and Danielle Rose Collins; and mother, Paula Collins-Moore. He is also, survived by his aunts and uncles, Mitzi and Ron Ratliff, Becky and Tommy Turnage, and Teresa Dyess; cousins, Michael Wright, Steven Wright and Jennifer Turnage, as well as extended family, loved ones and friends.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Webster Parish Sheriff Department, Doyline Police Department, all surrounding law enforcement agencies and the residents of the Village of Doyline. They would also like to offer a sincere appreciation, especially to Chief of Police Robert Hayden and Sheriff Jason Parker.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers; please make a contribution to the Law Enforcement Agency of your choice. Support the Badge!