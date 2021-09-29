A Florida Man was Arrested for a Crime in Bossier Parish Dating Back to 2004

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man living in Florida for sex crimes committed when he lived in Bossier Parish.

Micah Newton, 45, formerly of the 500 block of Pine Cone Drive in Haughton, was arrested in Florida by the US Marshall Task Force after BSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant. BSO detectives obtained evidence that Newton had Sexual assaulted a Juvenile back in 2004 that was under the age of 10.

Newton was arrested in Pasco County and extradited to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility where he was booked and charged with one count of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature, one count of Molestation of a Juvenile, and one count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

“I am pleased with the work our detectives did on this case by bringing this person to justice,” said Sheriff Whittington. “It is this dedication to duty that helps make our parish a safe one for everyone to live in.”

Newton has a $500,000 bond.