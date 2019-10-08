A guide to the Oct. 12 election in Bossier Parish

This weekend, Bossier Parish voters will have the opportunity to cast their votes for state and parish offices, as well as millages in north Bossier and alcohol allowances in Haughton.

The state offices up are Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer, Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry and Commissioner of Insurance.

Locally, Bossier Parish voters will go to the polls to cast their votes for: State Senators for Districts 36 and 37 ; State Representatives for Districts 1 and 10; a District Judge position for the 26th Judicial District and Bossier Parish Police Juror for Districts 2, 3, 4, and 6.

Local races for Board of Elementary and Secondary Education District 4; State Representative in Districts 2, 6, 8 and 9; Bossier Parish Sheriff; Bossier Parish Clerk of Court; Bossier Parish Tax Assessor; Bossier Parish Coroner and Bossier Parish Police Jury in Districts 1, 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 were all unopposed.

There are also four constitutional amendments, a millage proposal for Cypress Black Bayou, and alcohol sales propositions on ballot.

Below you can find links to our election coverage, sample ballots, and more: