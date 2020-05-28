A letter to Sci-Port members regarding re-opening plans

Shreveport, LA – Sci-Port Friends, thank you for your patience and support during this unique time. We miss seeing you and your families and look forward to reuniting very soon! As we look to the future, we want to share a few updates with you.



The health and safety of your families, our team, and our community is our highest priority. Sci-Port Discovery Center is adjusting to the “new normal” by strengthening our existing policies and procedures, and putting new ones in place. We have enhanced our current cleaning and sanitizing protocols to ensure they align with CDC standards. With these enhanced measures in place, we are cautiously and thoughtfully taking steps to reopen.



Our goal is to provide value for your investment in our membership options and we want to make up for the lost time resulting from our closure. If your membership was valid in March 2020 we will automatically extend your membership for four additional months from your expiration date. This extension will begin on the date that we reopen.



IMAX Dome Theatre Limited Reopening May 29, 30, and 31!

Sci-Port Discovery Center’s IMAX Dome Theatre will open with three movie showings each day on May 29, 30 and 31. COVID-19 restrictions limit ticket sales to 39 tickets per show. Enjoy a short pre-movie presentation from Planetarium Manager Greg Andrews at 11 am and 3 PM:



“Celebrating 10 Years and 30 Years of the Hubble Space Telescope” The Hubble showed us the universe in 1990. IMAX showed us the Hubble in 2010. Come learn how the Hubble has captured our hearts on and off the screen.



Advance, online purchasing is strongly encouraged. A limited number of walk-ins will be available. Tickets are $8 for non-members; $4 for members. Membership tickets will require proof of membership at the time of admission. Lines will form outside of the building. All guests must be in the IMAX Dome and seated five minutes before each movie. NO LATE ENTRIES CAN BE ALLOWED.



11:00 am – Hubble & Special Pre-show

1:00 pm – Superpower Dogs

3:00 pm – Hubble & Special Pre-show

Face masks are strongly encouraged; temperature checks and social distancing will be enforced



Tentative plans for a June 5 re-opening include the introduction of our new 4000 square foot Gallery of Intrigue, featuring a 1000 square foot interactive hand-painted mural, eight Adventures of Intrigue STEM-based challenges, the return of several refurbished hands-on displays including the Bed of Nails, the Space Center and our Power of Play museum. With the opening of the new gallery, visitors will be able to enjoy a complete re-opening of the Center for the first time since 2017.



As a result of the expansion and new offerings, general admission pricing and membership pricing options will change on June 1. You still have time to purchase memberships at the current rate! Please go to www.sciport.org for new pricing guidelines.



The staff members at Sci-Port continue to be flexible, yet focused on safety as we work to reopen the Center. We wish you and your family good health and look forward to seeing you again soon!



Healthy Regards,

Dianne Clark, Executive Director