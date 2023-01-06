A New Class of Recruits Begins Training

The first Friday of this new year began with a bang for a new class of recruits at the Bossier Parish

Sheriff’s Training Academy.



BPSTA Class 29 started their Peace Officers Standards and Training (P.O.S.T.) at 7 A.M. with 20 new

recruits from nine law enforcement agencies in pursuit to become certified law enforcement officers.



For the next 16 weeks, the recruits will be trained on officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer- down scenarios, academics, and weapons qualifications. The training will also include physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, and other topics.



This is the first of two academies scheduled this year for the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy.