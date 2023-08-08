“A NIGHT WITH ELVIS” at SCI-PORT DISCOVERY CENTER

Sci-Port Discovery Center is pleased to announce the creation of a one-time special event, A Night with Elvis, happening on Thursday, August 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Join us for a walk down memory lane as special guests Johnny Wessler, local music historian, and Dianne Harmon, Founder and President of the Elvis Angels Fan Club, share their stories about Elvis.



Join us for cocktails, food and fun memories from 5:30 – 7 PM and a viewing of Elvis from 7:15 until 10 PM in the newly upgraded Goodman IMAX Dome®. Elvis, directed by visionary director, Baz Luhrmann (Romeo and Juliet and Moulin Rouge), was nominated for eight Oscars including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Cinematography and Best Sound. A collection from Louisiana’s legendary musician and Elvis’ lead guitarist, James Burton, will be on display courtesy of the James Burton Foundation.



Thursday, August 24: “A Night with Elvis” will feature:



 Special guests providing stories of Elvis and James Burton

 A special screening of Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Austin Butler and Tom

Hanks, in Louisiana’s ONLY dome theatre, the Goodman IMAX Dome®

 Dinner consisting of a movie snack pack featuring pizza or hotdog, popcorn, bottled water, and

an Elvis-inspired dessert

 Displays to take you down memory lane which will include Elvis and James Burton memorabilia

on loan from the James Burton Foundation

 Personal collections on loan from the Tillman Franks family, Dianne Harmon, Winston Hall and

Chris Booras

 Cash bar featuring an Elvis-inspired signature cocktail



Admission is $30 per person/$25 for Sci-Port members. Tickets are now available on our website, at the front desk or by phone. Online ticketing is available by visiting https://bit.ly/44Tcz5o.



Can’t make the event? Elvis will be showing in the Goodman Imax Dome® through August 30. Visit

www.sci-port.org for the movie schedule and ticketing information.



For additional information, please call 318-424-3466.