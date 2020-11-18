A Q&A with election winners

Stacey Tinsley

Bossier Press-Tribune

Bossier Parish election winners’ statements from the 2020 election results:

Mayor of Benton:

S.G. Horton

1. How does it feel being the re-elected Mayor of Benton?

Very honored, humbled and proud to serve another term for this wonderful town.

2.What will be your first order of business?

Since I am currently the Mayor, I will continue with the business at hand today. Plans for many capital improvements for 2021 and beyond were in the works before the election. We are preparing the 2021 budget and engineering new projects, so the continuity of this process will not be interrupted.

3. What would you like to say to the community?

Thank you for your support and for having the confidence in me for another term. Benton is my home, my children were raised here and I cannot imagine living anywhere else in the world. Such wonderful people live here and we are just like family. We share ideas, worship together, and take care of each other. We are BENTON STRONG.

Bossier City Court Judge:

Santi Parks

1. How does it feel being the newly elected City Judge City Court, City of Bossier City?

I am honored that the voters chose me! Our team worked so hard during this campaign and it paid off. I am excited about this position and I cannot wait to get to work!

2. What will be your first order of business once you take office?

My first order of business is getting to work. I intend to start shadowing Judge Tommy Wilson during court sessions immediately and spend time learning the internal workings of the entire office. Besides hearing cases, the city judge oversees the city court clerk’s office. The city clerk’s office is well run and has a great group working there and I intend to learn from them.

3. What would you like to say to the community?

I would like to tell the community THANK YOU! I would also like to compliment the citizens of our great city. Nearly everyone we met along the way was welcoming and kind. They were interested and concerned about the future of our city. I am really excited about the trajectory of Bossier City.

Chief of Police Town of Benton:

“Steve” Collier

1. How does it feel being the newly elected Chief of Police for the Town of Benton.

It is a humbling experience knowing that I have the support of the community.

2. What will be your first order of business once you take office?

First order of business will be reactivating the neighborhood watch program and creating a new reserve officer program.

3. What would you like to say to the community?

I would like to thank each and every citizen in the community for their support. Also, my door will always be open.

U. S. Representative 4th Congressional District:

“Mike” Johnson

1. How does it feel being the re-elected as the U. S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District?

It is a tremendous honor to represent the great people of Louisiana’s 4th Congressional District, and we are humbled to be given the opportunity to do so for a third term. I will continue to work hard every single day to advance their interests and our conservative Louisiana values in Washington.

2. What will be your first order of business once you return to office?

The House Republicans had a very successful election by losing none of our incumbents and flipping many seats around the country. Because of that, Nancy Pelosi’s Democrat majority will be very slim, and we will not only be able to defend against the radical liberal agenda that they had planned, but hopefully also advance some of our common sense, conservative priorities. It appears that I will now be elected without opposition as Vice Chairman of House Republican Conference, which is the number four leadership position. That is a tremendous platform and responsibility, and I intend to use it in part to promote the hundreds of policy solutions that we crafted and published the last two years when I chaired the largest conservative caucus in Congress, the Republican Study Committee. We have a lot of important work to do, for our district and for the nation, and I am ready for the challenge and optimistic about our future.

3. What would you like to say to the community?

Kelly and I (and our family) want to thank everyone for their faithful friendship, support and prayers. These are difficult times for our nation, but we are constantly encouraged by our community and by the belief that our people and our principles are worth fighting for.