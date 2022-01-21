A Trio of Out of Town Robbers Arrested

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for robbing a man of his cash, after giving him a ride to pick up his $1800.00 check.

On Jan. 19, detectives say the trio of robbers, all from Lake Charles, LA., agreed to provide the victim, who is from Sulphur, LA., transportation to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center in Minden, LA. to retrieve a stimulus check that was mailed thereafter his incarceration.

The next day, the victim told the detectives that the four of them drove around in Bossier City looking for a place to cash his check. The victim says he was able to cash it at Region’s Bank at Pierre Bossier Mall. After cashing his check and agreeing to pay $200, plus travel expenses to the trio, the victim says that’s when the deal went south.

The victim told detectives he handed them their cash after a brief stop at a McDonald’s and Circle K on HWY 80 and Swan Lake Road. He told detectives they were heading east on HWY 80 when he decided to put his Region’s envelope with the remaining cash in his front pocket is when the assault on him began.

The victim told detectives that Chrewshad Thomas, 32, of the 300 block of Goos Street, in Lake Charles, LA., who was the front seat passenger of the car, turned around and attempted to grab the envelope with the cash in it from him. He said when he couldn’t get the envelope, he began hitting him. Billie Wilson, 37, of the 1100 block of North HWY 171, Lake Charles, LA., who was sitting in the back seat with him, tried to restrain him to help Thomas. The driver of the car, Ryan Tyrone, 43, of the 1700 block of Broadmoore, in Lake Charles, LA., pulled into the parking lot of Kings Korner on HWY 80, pulled out a knife, and began to cut at his pants to get the money. The victim said after they got the money, they kicked him out of the car and took his shoes.

Detectives say the victim then walked to a nearby church and called the police. He gave them a description of the getaway car and the three passengers inside. Shortly thereafter, responding BSO deputies located and stopped the White Mercury Cougar, with the two black males and one white female in it, at HWY 80 and Wafer Road.

Deputies observed at least three cutting instruments in the vehicle along with methamphetamine, and crack cocaine in the car during their initial contact with the suspects. Deputies also noticed a cut on one of the suspect’s hands, later identified as Ryan Tyrone, and blood evidence in the vehicle while it was being impounded.

All three suspects, Thomas, Tyrone, and Wilson, were arrested and charged with one count of Armed Robbery, two counts of Schedule II Drug Possession, and one count of Schedule I Drug Possession. They are booked into the Bossier Maximum Security Facility where their bond has not been set.

The stolen cash amounting to $1480.00 has been recovered and will be returned to the victim.